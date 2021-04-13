COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 76,590 people immunised in last 24 hours

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 76,590 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 58,050 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 9,796 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 8,744 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute on the National Electronic Vaccination Register application.

CNCAV shows that 46.171 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, and 30,419 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose as well, agerpres.ro confirms.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 3,838,804 doses have been administered to 2,372,655 people, of whom 906,506 received their first dose and 1,466,149 have been fully vaccinated as they received their booster shot as well.

In the last 24 hours, 119 adverse reactions were reported, 14 local reactions and 105 whole-body reactions.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 12,357 side effects to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported, 1,241 local and 11,116 whole-body reactions.

CNCAV also says that 152 side effects are being investigated.