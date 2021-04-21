COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 91,778 people immunised in last 24 hours

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 91,778 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 70,580 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 10,119 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 11,079 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on Wednesday by the National Public Health Institute on the National Electronic Vaccination Register application.

CNCAV shows that 63,546 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, and 28,232 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose as well.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, a number of 4,487,643 doses have been administered to 2,801,060 people, of whom 1,114,477 received their first dose and 1,686,583 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well, agerpres.ro confirms.

In the last 24 hours, 130 side effects were reported, 24 local and 145 systemic.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been a combined 13,258 side effects to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines reported, 1,360 local and 11,898 systemic.

CNCAV also says that 144 side effects are being investigated.