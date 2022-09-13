COVID-19 vaccination campaign: over 2,100 people immunised against COVID-19, Sept. 5-11

Romania's National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Public Health Institute reported on Tuesday that in the September 5 - 11 week, 2,180 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 542 first doses, 552 second doses, 710 third doses, and 376 fourth doses.

Of the total number of doses administered, 31 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,890,290 doses have been administered to 8,137,240 people, of whom 8,125,133 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,625,564 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot, told Agerpres.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 20,063 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,242 local and 17,821 general.