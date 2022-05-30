COVID-19 vaccination campaign: Over 6,200 people immunised May 23-29

Romania's National Centre for Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Public Health Institute reported on Monday that in the May 23-29 week, 6,287 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 687 first doses, 1,062 second and 2,419 third doses, and 2,119 fourth doses, Agerpres reports.

Of the total number of doses administered, 60 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years, 14 first doses and 46 second doses.Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,836,455 doses have been administered to 8,128,911 people, of whom 8,111,003 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,605,959 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot.There were two side effects on May 23-29, both of which were common.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 20,040 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,230 local and 17,810 general.