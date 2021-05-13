COVID vaccination campaign/ 103,233 people inoculated in past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 103,233 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 84,348 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 7,171 with the Moderna serum, 7,173 with the AstraZeneca and 4,541 with the Johnson&Johnson shot.

As many as 39,336 people were given the priming shot and 63,897 received the booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 6,409,083 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 3,789,351 persons, of whom 1,169,619 received the first dose and 2,619,732 received both doses.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 80 persons experienced side effects - 11 had a local reaction and 69 had whole-body reactions.

As many as 15,093 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,608 local and 13,485 systemic side effects. CNCAV also says that 134 side effect cases are under investigation, reports agerpres.