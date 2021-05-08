COVID vaccination campaign / 110,633 people - immunised in last 24 hours

The National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Immunisation against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours, 110,633 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 92,553 - Pfizer, 10,511 - Moderna, 6,898 - AstraZeneca and 671- Johnson & Johnson, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.

According to a CNCAV release on Saturday, 50,941 people were vaccinated with the first dose, and 59,692 people with the second dose as well.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 5,881,855 doses have been administered to a number of 3,580,368 people, of whom 1,268,881 received one dose and 2,311,487 and the second dose as well.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 79 adverse reactions - 17 local and 62 general.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 14,709 adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines - 1,572 local and 13,137 general.

CNCAV mentions that 135 side effects are being investigated, reports agerpres.