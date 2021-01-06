 
     
COVID vaccination campaign/ 16,945 people inoculated in past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee informs Wednesday that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 16,945 people have received the Pfizer BioNTech jab for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

According to a release, a total of 58,554 people have been vaccinated so far for COVID-19.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours 66 persons experienced minor side effects - 28 had a local reaction and 38 had whole-body reactions. Another two side effect occurrences are under investigation.

