COVID vaccination campaign/ 27,944 people inoculated in past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 27,944 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 19,522 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 115 with the Moderna, and 8,307 with the AstraZeneca serum.

As many as 14,590 people were given the priming shot and 13,354 received the booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 1,379,223 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 803,098 persons, of whom 226,972 received the first dose and 576,126 received both doses.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 200 persons experienced side effects - 18 had a local reaction and 182 had whole-body reactions.

As many as 4,184 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 649 local, and 3,535 whole-body reactions.