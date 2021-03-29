 
     
COVID vaccination campaign/ 52,458 people inoculated in past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 52,458 doses of vaccine have been administered, out of which 41,280 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 7,351 doses of AstraZeneca and 3,827 doses of Moderna vaccine, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) via the National Electronic Immunization Registry app.

Of these, 23,664 people received the first dose, and 28,794 the booster shot.

To date, according to CNCAV, 2,965,613 doses have been administered (as of December 27, 2020) to a number of 1,963,148 people, of whom 960,683 were immunized with one dose and 1,002,465 with the booster dose.

In the last 24 hours, 137 persons experienced side effects - 18 had a local reaction and 119 had whole-body reactions.

Since the beginning of immunization, there have been 10,160 adverse reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

