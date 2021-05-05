COVID vaccination campaign/ 94,354 persons immunised in past 24 hrs

The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 94,354 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 78,452 - Pfizer, 7,216 - Moderna, 8,464 - AstraZeneca and 222 - Johnson&Johnson, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health Registry through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.

According to a CNCAV release, sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, 38,503 people received the first jab, and 55,851 people got the second shot, agerpres.ro confirms.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 5,588,267 doses have been administered to a number of 3,449,831 people, of whom 1,311,395 received one dose and 2,138,436 the second dose as well.

In the last 24 hours, 92 adverse reactions were reported - 9 local and 83 whole-body.

At the same time, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 14,411 adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines - 1,544 local and 12,867 whole-body.

CNCAV mentions that 144 side effects are being investigated.