Cristian Popescu Piedone: I won't withdraw and I won't negotiate with anyone

Cristian Popescu Piedone, candidate from PUSL (Social Liberal Humanist Party) for the post of mayor of the Capital, declared on Thursday that he will not withdraw from the competition for the General Mayor of Bucharest and that he will not negotiate with anyone.

"Let's close at once... Withdrawal, messages, carrier pigeons... And this is the last time I answer these questions... I do not withdraw and do not negotiate with anyone. I was not called (by anyone, ed. n.) and I won't call anyone. (.. .) I think that I am the only candidate who, from the beginning until now, and until June 9, kept my verticality. What I said, I did. Rumors of withdrawal are on the stock exchange of rumors, thrown by chancelleries and party rumors, to doubt the electorate. Unfortunately, they doubted themselves and the electorate today is in the analysis phase," stated Cristian Popescu Piedone, when asked if he would give an answer to the PSD leader, Marcel Ciolacu, who claimed that "Piedone's place is in the "Social Democratic Party (PSD) - National Liberal Party (PNL) team".

Cristian Popescu Piedone announced that he will not campaign during Holy Week.

"I let my opponents campaign when the heavens are open and people pray or want to be happy, not stressed. And they will probably recover a percentage, two, three, behind me, because it's a shame I win by such a big margin, today," the candidate said.

The PUSL leader stated that on Friday he will launch his political program - "Piedone's contract with Bucharest residents" -, after which he will go on a short vacation with his grandchildren and children.