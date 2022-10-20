Croatian ambassador: Romania has huge tourism potential, with natural resources like an uncut diamond

In terms of natural resources, Romania is like an uncut diamond and Croatia can provide expertise for the development of its accommodation infrastructure and tourism promotion, Croatia's ambassador in Romania Marija Kapitanovic told the Romania - Croatia Business Forum organized on Thursday by the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Agerpres.

Romania is a beautiful country that accommodates a full array of landscapes: sea, lakes, mountains, stunning forests. I personally am thrilled with Romania's nature, because it is pristine, just as it was in the beginnings. Romania's resources, especially the natural ones, are like an uncut diamond, Kapitanovic pointed out.

Croatia can provide Romanians with tourism expertise, as it has a rich tradition in the development of this sector.

In his turn, president of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iuliu Stocklosa said that the Romania - Croatia Economic Forum is organized on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to Stocklosa, bilateral exchanges are mainly in agriculture and industry, and Romania is running a balanced trade with the Republic of Croatia.

According to statistical data, bilateral trade increased in 2021 by 15.8 percent compared to the previous year, to 588 million euros of which exports accounted for 298 million euros and imports for 289 million euros.

The upward trend continued in the first seven months of 2022, so that the trade volume was 445 million euros as of July 31, up 31.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021, with exports standing at 261.2 million euros (+60.1 percent) and imports at 183.8 million euros (+5.5 percent).

According to the latest data with the National Trade Registry Office, the number of Romanian companies with Croatian capital was 313 as of July 31, 2021; these businesses had a total paid-up capital of 19.8 million dollars, accounting for 0.14 percent of the total foreign investments in Romania.