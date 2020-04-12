 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Crown Custodian's Palm Sunday message: A sunny, soul-warming day

MAE
Margareta

Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Princess Margareta, addressed a video message of hope and soul-warming experiences to all those who bear flower-derived names and who by tradition celebrate name day on Palm Sunday.

"Today is Palm Sunday, the day our Lord Jesus Christ entered Jerusalem. Despite the difficult times we are experiencing, I wish all of you who are named after flowers a sunny, soul-warming day, filled with hope. Many Happy Returns!," Princess Margareta said in the message.

Orthodox Christians and Greek Catholics celebrate this Sunday the Lord's entry into Jerusalem - Palm Sunday, a day reminiscent of the triumphal entry of the Savior Jesus Christ into the city, where he was greeted by the crowds waving palm branches, but under the current state of emergency restrictions, the services are celebrated by priests without attendance of the faithful and broadcast online.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.