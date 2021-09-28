Cseke Attila considers necessary draft law on mandatory digital certificate for medical staff

The interim Minister of Health, Cseke Attila, said on Tuesday that the draft law on the mandatory COVID digital certificate for medical staff is a necessary measure during this pandemic.

"Yesterday, the Ministry of Health made available in decisional transparency the draft law on the mandatory EU digital certificate for medical staff, respectively for IGSU staff and the General Aviation Inspectorate and for medical laboratory staff. It is a necessary measure during this period. It is a measure that applies during the alert period, a legislative draft that will be introduced in the Government and with which the Government will go to Parliament. The draft law provides that, if the person is not vaccinated and did not go through the disease, he/she has to present these tests to the head of the unit, respectively to the medical unit, whether we are talking about the public system or we are talking about the private system. The tests are done at his/her own expense. The state provides the vaccine free of charge. There is this possibility," said the interim minister.

He reminded that 70% of the doctors in the Romanian health units are vaccinated against COVID.

Cseke Attila pointed out that people in the medical system who are not vaccinated, have not gone through the disease and are not being tested will have their individual employment contracts suspended for 30 days, and then their employment contracts will end.

"If it is not presented [the digital certificate] we are dealing with a person from the medical system who is not vaccinated, has not gone through the disease and is not being tested - the individual employment contract will be suspended and after 30 days from the suspension, the termination of the employment contract may also take place. The draft law also provides sanctions that apply to the head of the health unit if he does not comply with the provisions of this law," added the minister, Agerpres informs.