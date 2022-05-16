Cseke Attila:Over 500 million euro accessed since call for projects for Local Fund

Requests for financing of projects worth over 500 million euro were submitted, in the first hour since the start of calls, against a total budget of 2.7 billion euro allotted to the Local Fund, a component of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), managed by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), announced, on Monday, Minister Cseke Attila.

In accordance with the regulations and solicitation guides published, the Development Ministry launched, on Monday, at 10:00, appeals for projects for the development of localities and modern environment-friendly infrastructure, 784 requests for financing being recorded, worth over 500 million euro, explained the Development Minister, according to a press release of the MDLPA.He recalled that the aforementioned Ministry also manages the funds to renovate buildings through the PNRR, the "Renovation Wave", which had similar success at the launch of the call for projects."As is known, from the Local Fund, local communities, with financing from the Development Ministry, can build, at the national level, in total, 5,522 energy efficient homes for youths, as well as healthcare and education specialists, the vehicle fleets for public transport can be renewed with 1,135 non-polluting vehicles, for which 13,200 recharging points will be installed. Moreover, 1,091 km of bike lanes are to be built," said Cseke Attila. AGERPRES