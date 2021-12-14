CSM: Ex JusMin Stelian Ion affected justice independence when using slang to refer to magistrates

The Supreme Council of Magistrates (SCM) found on Tuesday that the former Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, "incorrectly" generalized certain violations of the law by the judiciary and used terms that are "rather related to slang," in disregard toward the magistrates, thus affecting the independence of the judiciary.

Stelian Ion stated, in spring this year, when he was in charge of the Ministry of Justice, that he would request the general prosecutor to carry out a control at the Prosecutor's Office units in order to verify how certain files were declined or taken over."I want to have a report on all the units of the Prosecutor's Office in order to finally come up with some concrete proposals, so that this kind of taking over files by snatching them can no longer be done," the Minister of Justice said in an interview with G4Media.