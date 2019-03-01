CSM's Prosecutors' Section notifies Judicial Inspection regarding information leaks from SIIJ

The Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) decided on Friday to notify the Judicial Inspection in view of conducting verification in relation to the manner of communication and the leakage of information to the press about the cases pending the Section for investigating crimes in Justice (SIIJ) according to Agerpres.

The members of the CSM's Prosecutors' Section convened on Friday in a meeting in order to take a stand regarding the statements released on Thursday by chief prosecutor of the SIIJ Gheorghe Stan.Within the meeting, Prosecutor Cristian Ban complained about the fact that the pieces of information from the cases investigated by the SIIJ have leaked to certain publications."Taking into account that this morning, I have seen all kind of information emerging in the press, even the copy of the denouncement of a criminal case, the fact that over the past weeks there are information leaks repeatedly, the statements of some witnesses appear in the press, I believe that it's necessary for verifications to be conducted by the Judicial Inspection to the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice regarding the public communication manner of the Special Section, as well as the manner in which these information leaks are managed," Cristian Ban mentioned.Cristian Ban stated that certain pieces of information of Gheorghe Stan's statement on Thursday night doesn't correspond with the truth and "they should be set back on the correct path."