CSM: Section for judges condemns using Caracal tragedy `for gaining political benefits`

Section for judges of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) condemns "the using of the Caracal tragedy for gaining political benefits", demanding that "the truth be discovered quickly and the ones in fault be identified."

"Consistent to its principles and values of a justice that needs to actually function to the benefit of the society instead of just saying it, the Section for judges condemns the using of the Caracal tragedy for gaining political benefits, as it happened in these past couple of days," reads a release of AGERPRES on Wednesday.The Section for judges disapproves the "mystification by repeatedly inducing in the political discourse the theme of "the modification of the justice laws" in the causal chain of the tragic event.""In the context in which the criminal codes are still unchanged and include all the necessary provisions allowing authorities to take measures to protect the life and integrity of persons, this is only brought to mind for a double gain, a political one, obviously, and to excuse the ones who bear the guilt for this," reads the release.The same source says that justice independence is a fundamental value, "in tight correlation with institutional responsibility, but especially with individual responsibility.""This is the moment when we say it openly that we want to find out the truth as soon as possible and to discover the guilty ones, both the magistrates in high positions and the ones heading the other institutions with responsibilities in the justice field. Accepting the severe deficiencies revealed by the Caracal tragedy is a must in restarting the judicial system the Romanian society so much needs," said the Section for judges.