CultMin Breaz: When revision is done, at least we won't lose money, at least we'll spend it efficiently

Culture Minister Daniel Breaz stated on Thursday at the Victoria Palace that his Ministry won't lose money when the budget revision takes place, also mentioning that he negotiated in this regard with the Finance Ministry.

"When the budget revision is done, the Culture and National Identity Ministry won't lose any amounts. At least we won't lose money and at least we'll spend it efficiently (...)," Breaz stated.

He stated that the important aspect is "the budget execution."

"You can have a budget as high as you want, if the budget execution is 25-30 percent, it's still a failure. If you have a budget that is 90 percent executed, it's very well," Breaz stated.

Currently, the Ministry's budget execution is an average 50 percent, because the budget has been operational after 15 April.

When asked whether he was assessed by the Prime Minister, prior to announcing the names of the ministers to be reshuffled, Breaz responded: "I was, which is unfortunately for some, fortunately for others."