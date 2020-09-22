Culture Minister: Government - Royal House relationship, substantially improved with liberals' coming to power

Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu said on Tuesday in Sinaia that the relationship between the Government and the Royal House has "substantially improved" with the coming of the Liberals to power.

"Once we came to power, we set out to radically change what the Government-Royal House relationship means, and I think this is evident through the many meetings we have had so far with various representatives of the Royal House and some of them we can even call work meetings, which have led to the resolution of several ambiguities that have been dragging on for some time and of course we will continue to resolve things that were not resolved so far (...) I say that the relationship between the Government and the Royal House has substantially improved with the coming of the liberals to power," said the culture minister.On Tuesday, Bogdan Gheorghiu participated in the signing of a collaboration protocol with Sinaia City Hall and the Association for the Peles Royal Heritage, which aims to mark, next year, the 100th anniversary of King Mihai I's birth.The project, which will take place under the auspices of the Royal Family of Romania, aims to rehabilitate the historical routes and gardens of the Peles Royal Domain, as well as the placement of a statue of King Mihai I in the pedestrian area in front of Sinaia City Hall.Professors of horticulture and landscaping and students of the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest will be involved in this project, together with members of the "Ion Mincu" University of Architecture and Urbanism in Bucharest.