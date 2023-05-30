Culture minister Romascanu: Dan Michael Schlanger, polymath of Jewish culture in Romania

Minister of Culture Lucian Romascanu mourns the death of Dan Michael Schlanger, actor, director and producer, about whom the former said he was "a polymath of Jewish culture in Romania".

"Today I received the terrible news that a dear friend passed away far too soon. Dan Michael Schlanger, actor, director, producer, a polymath of Jewish culture in Romania, father and husband, wanted to rest a little... May God forgive you and rest your soul, Dan! Sincere condolences to the family...," Romascanu wrote on Facebook.

According to the Ministry of Culture, film and television producer Dan Michael Schlanger was an active representative of Jewish culture, a man constantly on the lookout for subjects, scripts and ideas.

Born in Romania, he was an actor at the State Jewish Theatre in Bucharest until 1985, when he moved to Israel, where he began his career in film production, continuing it in Canada since 1999. He founded the production company Dilemma Productions, and his films having won awards at numerous international festivals.

In recent years, he has focused his work around the Bucharest Jewish Film Festival project, which reached its twelfth edition last year, and which highlighted the beauty of Jewish culture.AGERPRES