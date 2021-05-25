Cumulative COVID-19 rate continues to dip in Bucharest City; zero new cases in two counties

Bucharest City and all of Romania's counties stay in the COVID-19 green area scenario in terms of the 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate, according to data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

In Bucharest, the rate continues to decrease, to 0.55 cases per 1,000 population from a previous 0.59.

The highest rate was reported in Alba County - 0.83 cases per 1,000 population. The lowest rate was reported in Gorj County, 0.14 cases per 1,000 population.According to GCS, 12 counties and Bucharest City had more than 10 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from previous reporting: Bucharest City - 42, the counties of Cluj and Ilfov - 20 each, Bihor and Neamt - 17, Brasov - 16, Constanta - 14 , Galati and Olt - 13 each, Sibiu - 12, Arges and Iasi - 11 each, Timis - 10.The fewest new cases were reported was registered in the counties of Vaslui and Mehedinti - 1, Botosani, Tulcea and Valcea - 2. No new cases were reported in the counties of Harghita and Calarasi.Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 381 in the last 24 hours.