Current account deficit drops 3.71 pct in first ten months of 2020

The current account of the balance of payments has recorded a deficit of 8.778 billion euro, in the first ten months of 2020, a drop of 3.71 pct compared to the similar period of 2019, from 9.117 billion euro, according to a release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) sent, on Monday, to AGERPRES.

In its structure, the balance of goods noted a deficit higher by 995 million euro, the balance of services recorded a surplus higher by 715 million euro, the balance of primary incomes has increased its deficit by 191 million euro, and the balance of secondary incomes has recorded a surplus higher by 810 million euro.

In the January - October 2020 period, the total foreign debt rose to 9.208 billion euro. In structure, the foreign long-term debt has totaled 84.771 billion euro on October 31, 2020 (71.2 pct of the total foreign debt), up by 14.1 pct over December 31, 2019. The foreign short-term debt has recorded on October 31, 2020 the level of 34.220 billion euro (28.8 of the total foreign debt), a drop of 3.5 pct over December 31, 2019.

The service rate of the long-term foreign debt was 19.7 pct in the January - October 2020 period, compared to 19.3 pct in 2019. The coverage ratio of imports of goods and services on October 31, 2020 was 5.3 months, compared to 4.5 months on December 31, 2019.

The coverage ratio of the short-term foreign debt, calculated at residual value, with the BNR's currency reserves on October 31, 2020 was 73.7 pct, compared to 68.8 pct on December 31, 2020.