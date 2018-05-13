Dacia reports turnover exceeding 5 billion euro in 2017

Dacia reported last year a turnover exceeding 5 billion euro, by 11pct higher than the one in 2016, according to Liviu Bocsaru, the administrative and financial manager of the company.

"The turnover in lei increased by 11.45 pct as compared to 2016. Last year, Dacia recorded a turnover of 23.1 billion lei (5.1 billion euro)," Bocsaru said in an interview posted on the carmaker's website on Monday.According to the same sources, exports of vehicles and car components remained at a high level, accounting for 92.6pct of Dacia's total sales."This trend shows that Dacia vehicles are highly appreciated both in Europe and on other continents Export is a priority for us because we want to respond as well as possible to the demands of our customers. At the same time, it is extremely important for any plant to have a strong local market, where to sell some of the production," said Liviu Bocsaru.He added that the total investments made by the Renault Group in Dacia in the period 2000-2017 stand at roughly 2.3 billion euro, while the total investments made in Romania amount to 2.8 billion euro.