Dacian Ciolos: We move in opposition to old parties and in fight against any form of extremism

Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dacian Ciolos announced, following the National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership's decision to start negotiations with Social Democratic Party (PSD) to coagulate a majority, that the Save Romania Union moves to opposition and will work to implement National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) reforms, agerpres reports.

"From this moment on, a new stage begins for USR. We are now moving into opposition to the old parties and fighting any form of extremism. We will be the largest opposition party and the only one that embraces democratic, genuinely liberal and European values. We will continue to work for the implementation of PNRR reforms. We will firmly sanction the slippage of the PNL-PSD government. We will use this period to reconnect with the people in the streets and to build our vision for a modern Romania," the USR leader wrote on Facebook.

Ciolos added that he is outraged by the ease with which PNL chose to "betray" the hope of those who wanted a government for the modernization of the Romanian state together with USR.In his opinion, in recent months the old parties "felt threatened by the new breath" that USR has brought to politics.He stated that USR opposed the "old methods" of Romanian politics: "the preservation of privileges, the obstacles to modernization, the money distributed without criteria from the pen of a single man."