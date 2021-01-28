Dan Barna: By April 30 at latest, PNRR to be officially sent to Brussels

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna announced on Thursday that the series of working meetings dedicated to updating the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has been opened, adding that by April 30 at the latest, PNRR will be officially sent to the European Commission, according to a Government press release.

He stressed that the deadlines are "very short", and the premise is that this 30 billion euros will be used as budget support for real reforms in the next period in Romania.

"Not only do we observe the conditions imposed by the European Commission, but we want to make the spending of these funds a key-moment in turning governing commitments into reality. By March, we will clearly identify and define all investments, phase objectives, targets and costs related to all funding priorities within the six pillars established by the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Regulation: green transition and climate change, digitisation, health, education and social services, institutional resilience, economic competitiveness and innovation, the new generation," the minister said.According to him, after that, the governors will have less than a month to make the "fine adjustments" together with the European Commission."By April 30, the PNRR will be officially sent in Brussels. I am confident that we are entering a new stage of construction and development vision to start this process," Barna said.