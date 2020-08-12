Dan Barna: Motion of censure - irresponsible gesture; USR not to vote

Chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Tuesday night that a motion of censure against the Government would be an irresponsible gesture and stressed that USR will not vote on such a document.

"PSD [the Social Democratic Party] continues to prove that maturity abandoned that party a long time ago and the responsibility for the country withdrew a long time ago.Think how ridiculous it looks that with so little time to the elections deadline, we should hold consultations at Cotroceni [Presidential Palace] to bring down the Government for what? What message do we give to Romanians who look worried every night at the number of new COVID cases? The motion of censure at the moment is a gesture of explicit irresponsibility against the Romania that PSD promotes. (...) USR will not vote (...) such a motion because it is an irresponsible gesture," Barna told private TV broadcaster Digi24.

He voiced his skepticisms as to the motion of censure clearing Parliament.

"They might submit it for argument's sake, because I understand that there are various pressures within PSD on this issue, but I do not think that in the Romanian Parliament there is now a majority so irresponsible towards the citizens as to overthrow the Government with a few weeks to go before the elections," Barna said.

Asked how he thinks the government has handled the pandemic, he replied: "in some places well, in some places poorly, in some places catastrophically."

"They did as well as they could, they controlled this pandemic at the level of competence on crisis situations that the Romanian system has at the moment. They really inherited from PSD a system where the reaction to emergencies was seen as a sinecure for assistant mistresses. Think of what DSPs [Public Health Directorates] were like in the early days of the pandemic - most of the managers there were puppets, they had no idea what that was all about (...). When a real crisis came I saw that the system had been mocked and ignored for years, or this is one of the reasons why the situation at the moment is so difficult and that is why PNL [the National Liberal Party] government could not do more spectacular things than the system allowed," the USR leader said.

The Social Democrats have announced that they will submit a motion of censure against the Orban government in late August