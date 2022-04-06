Dan Vilceanu tenders resignation from ministerial post

Minister of European Investment and Projects Dan Vilceanu announced on Wednesday having tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Agerpres reports.

"About an hour ago, after the end of the government meeting, I submitted my resignation to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, as I announced a few days ago at the headquarters of the National Liberal Party," Vilceanu told a news conference.On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that he had discussed with Vilceanu his resignation from the post of minister of European investment and projects and that he will announce the decision to take.Vilceanu had said on Saturday that he intended to step down."In the days ahead, when I have the opportunity for a talk with Mr Nicolae Ciuca, I would like, following this discussion, to submit my resignation from the position of minister of European investment and projects, given the fact that I started off in a team, which (...), like any other team, was based on trust (...). I am convinced that right now we can no longer talk about the kind of trust and cohesion that is needed in a government team, so I will have a discussion with the prime minister and I will resign," said Vilceanu back then.