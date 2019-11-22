 
     
Dancila about August 10,2018: I said then it looks like coup d'etat, I saw later it wasn't

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Viorica Dăncilă

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila, stated on Thursday that she said initially that the events of August 10, 2018 look like a coup d'etat, given that the breaching of the Victoria Palace (the seat of the Government) was attempted, but that she saw later that it was not a coup.

"I believe the entities that are mentioned in this report [the report of the Gendarmerie regarding the August 10, 2018 protest - e.n.] must give these answers, because I believe that would be correct in order to find out the truth. Yes, I said back then that it looks like a coup d'etat, given that the breaching of the Victoria Palace was attempted. I saw later that it wasn't a coup," said Dancila in a press conference, when asked if she maintains her opinion that a coup d'etat was attempted on August 10.

She added that she has answered questions regarding the events of August 10.

"I believe that we do not need to come with scenarios or other interpretations. Let's see what the judiciary will say and those who are guilty should face the law and be punished according to the legal provisions," said Dancila.AGERPRES

