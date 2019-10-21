Dancila: Current government to continue to work responsibly until appointment of new Cabinet

Outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday that the current executive will continue to work within the limits of constitutional powers and will exercise the governing act with full responsibility until the appointment of the new Cabinet.

"For over 10 days we have been in the middle of an institutional blockade generated by President Klaus Iohannis. The immediate stakes of President Iohannis generate very high costs for Romanians. Vital government processes are delayed or even blocked, measures aimed at the economic and social sectors, although prepared in detail by the Government cannot be adopted, and the finalization of the budget for next year is under time pressure. The president's enthusiastic plan to dismiss the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] Government through a censure motion and to name his government got stuck halfway. Mr Iohannis proved that he can demolish, but is unable to build and come up with solutions for this dangerous crisis into which he has led Romania. We do not yet have a concrete proposal for the new Cabinet and no governing program, and every day of delay is at the Romanians's expense," said Viorica Dancila, at the beginning of the Government meeting.The outgoing prime minister added that in her travels in recent days in the territory she has given assurances that the current government will continue to work responsibly until the appointment of a new Executive."Citizens understand very well what is happening and what are the stakes of this conflict. I want to assure citizens that the current government will continue to work within the limits of the constitutional powers and will exercise the governing act with full responsibility until the appointment of the new Cabinet," Dancila said.