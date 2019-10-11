Dancila: If PM-designate signed pact for Romanians' welfare, then we would back PM

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Thursday evening that if the prime minister designated by President Klaus Iohannis signed and pledged that he/she would respect the pact for Romanians' welfare, which involves keeping salaries and pensions at the current level, then the Social Democrats would back the prime minister.

"Hopefully, these projects will be carried forward by the new government, we hope that they will not have the same mentality of 'breaking down all that was done by the previous ones and we will come up with other things'. I hope the good things will continue and I wish them success. We consider that the opposition was the one who tabled a motion that passed, the opposition is the one that must appoint a prime minister and a cabinet, of course with the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis. We, of course, had the Government, we are waiting and I hope that on Monday the new government will come. When the prime minister designated by President Iohannis signs and pledges that he will respect the pact for the Romanians' welfare, namely that there will be no wage cuts, pensions, for IT employees, for SMEs, then we will also support the prime minister. We would firstly support people and, secondly, I consider myself to be a good Romanian," Dancila told private broadcaser Romania TV.The prime minister said that if the new prime minister "is on people's side", then he/she will agree to the proposed pact."We cannot keep the country in instability, because this instability will have both internal and external consequences. And I am a conscientious person, who cares for this country and does not want this to happen. (...) If he/she is a correct person, if he/she cares for the people and if he/she does not want to take measures against people, I am convinced that he/she would sign," said Viorica Dancila.