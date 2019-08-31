Dancila, in PSD's CExN meeting beginning: We won't leave governance; I won't resign

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not leave the governance, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Saturday, in the beginning of the PSD National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting.

The PSD leader announced that one of the main points on the CExN meeting agenda is concerned with the governance."You very well know the current situation. I have designated five ministers from the PSD, Romania's President has rejected them, ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] left the ruling coalition, I have designated three interim ministers on the ALDE portfolios, we still have no response from Romania's President. We must analyse this situation. We are optimistic, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, and PSD has always overcome the difficult situations of a successful manner. What is certain is that we won't leave governance, I said it yesterday, too, I will not resign. The opposition must gather its members in Parliament, so that a censure motion can pass. We have 45 days to go to Parliament, we are not in a hurry, we'll see what decisions we make in the period immediately ahead, we have no reasons of concern," Dancila said.In the PM's opinion, only the strong ones go to a battle, and "the weak, coward or doubtful must remain aside.""I believe that this must be the approach, I am a strong person and I believe I have very strong people around me, who won't hesitate a second. Those who hesitate, those who think they cannot deal with this campaign should let others who can carry this campaign, because now we aren't talking about the candidate to the presidential elections, we are talking about the fate of the party, we are talking about the percentage that this party will have in the presidential elections and which will definitely influence the local and the parliamentary elections. We'll talk organisation, the stage of signature collection, the issues in each county, and, of course, the governmental matters. In this topic, I want to listen to the opinion of the colleagues of each county," Dancila said in the beginning of the CExN meeting.