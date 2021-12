Daniel Grigoroiu-Norocel has been released from the office of President, in rank of Secretary of State, of the National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM), by a decision of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

By the same decision, Sorin Calin Gal, general manager of the National Agency for Mineral Resources, will act as head of the ANRM until a new president is being appointed, under the law, agerpres.ro informs.

The decision was published in the Official Journal on Friday.