Debate on environment, public health Wednesday at Cotroceni Palace, attended by president Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Wednesday in the event on "Climate change, human-nature relationship and public health", organized on the occasion of World Health Day at the Cotroceni Palace, the Presidential Administration and the Office for Romania of the World Health Organization (WHO) inform.

According to the Presidential Administration, the objective of this event is to generate a debate on health policies and environmental protection in the context of climate change.

"The discussions will address the effects of climate change on public health, the relationship between the degradation of the surrounding environment and the appearance of pandemics, as well as measures to strengthen the resilience of the Romanian health system in front of these challenges," the Presidential Administration says.

The event, due to start at 12:00, will also be attended by the regional director of the WHO Office for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, representatives of the United Nations Environment Programme, of the European Parliament, as well as members of the Romanian Government and Parliament.