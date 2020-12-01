December 1 / Marcel Ciolacu: No pandemic will ever be able to lock our souls out

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu told a National Day ceremony in Buzau that "no pandemic will ever be able to lock out what we carry in our souls."

"I would have liked us to live in other times, to have all the people of Buzau with us today, as every year. And to honour together the memory of our forefathers who built Romania. Maybe the pandemic stopped many things; restrictions were put in place, but no pandemic will ever be able to lock out what we carry in our souls: our pride of being Romanians, our traditions and our ancestral faith. We are Romanians and we will always be, no matter how difficult it may be," said Ciolacu.

He added that the national effort must be "the defeat of the invisible enemy who has reaped too many human lives" which he said required "a real partnership with the Romanians.""Today we planted these oaks in honour of our heroes from Buzau who fell for their country in WWI. Each oak is a story. It is the story of those who put the national ideal above their own lives. They sacrificed themselves so that we today may live united in one country. We must learn from our heroes that history rewards only those who have had courage. In achieving our ideals as a nation, we do not have time to feel sorry, we do not have time to bemoan, but only to continue to dare to hope and act. And then together we will succeed. And now the national effort must be to defeat this invisible enemy who has already reaped too many human lives. We can defeat this virus, but it takes courage and a real partnership with the Romanians. Only together with the Romanians can we win and I am convinced that this moment is very close," added Ciolacu.PSD national leader Marcel Ciolacu participated in National Day of Romania events at Crang Park in the city of Buzau and in the planting oaks in honour of 775 soldiers of the 48th Buzau Infantry Regiment who died in WWI.