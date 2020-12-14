DECEMBER 14 IN HISTORY

The Day of the Army's Operations Directorate

1467 - The battle of Baia. The victory of Prince of Moldavia Stephen the Great (1457-1504) over the Hungarian armies led by King Matia Corvin/Matthias Corvinus (1458-1490). (14-15)

1826 - Death of Dositei Filitti, Metropolitan Bishop of Ungro-Wallachia in Brasov (1793-1810). (b. 1734)

1869 - The official opening of the building of Bucharest University.

1886 - Birth of tenor Nae Leonard, dubbed "The Prince of Romanian Operetta". (d. Dec. 24, 1928)

1887 - Birth of Virgil Traian Madgearu, an economist, sociologist and politician, assassinated by the legionnaires. A posthumous member of the Romanian Academy. (d. Nov. 27, 1940)

1914 - The extraordinary Congress of the League for the Cultural Unity of All Romanians decides to change its name into the League for the Political Unity of All Romanians.

1918 - Birth of actor and director Radu Beligan, an honorary shareholder of Bucharest's I.L. Caragiale National Theatre, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy (since 2004). (d. July 20, 2016)

1946 - Death of author Ioan Alexandru Bratescu-Voinesti, a member of the Romanian Academy. (b. Jan. 1, 1868)

1946 - Birth of jazz and pop singer Aura Urziceanu.

1948 - Romania and India establish diplomatic relations.

1955 - Romania joins the member states of the United Nations Organization.

1961 -The establishment of the Committee of the 18 States for Disarmament, a negotiating body on disarmament that began activity in March 1962 (England, Burma, Brazil, Canada, Ethiopia, France, India, Italy, Mexico, Nigeria, UAR, Bulgaria, Cekhoslovakia, Poland, Romania, Sweden, the United States and the Soviet Union.)

1962 - Death of geographer Simion Mehedinti, a member of the Romanian Academy. (b. Oct. 19, 1868)

1989 - A group of opponents of the communist regime try to organise an assembly of the intellectuals, students and workers in Iasi, in the Union Square; the rally is prevented by the authorities.

2000 - Death of economist Nicolae N. Constantinescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. March 27, 1920)

2005 - The fast collapse of the ceiling of the salt cave at Ocnele Mari, Valcea county, resulting into a 10-meter diameter crater.

2012 - Stage director Liviu Ciulei and actors Ion Lucian, Emil Hossu and Serban Ionescu get stars on the Walk of Fame in Bucharest.AGERPRES