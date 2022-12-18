DECEMBER 18 IN HISTORY

Day of National Minorities

Day of King Ferdinand I Military Museum

1846 - Death of Veniamin Costache, scholar, translator, poet, metropolitan of Moldova and Suceava (b. 20 December 1768)

1865 - Signing, in Bucharest, of Romanian-Serbian Convention regarding regulation of telegraphic service

1899 - Death of Bonifaciu Florescu, a literary critic, poet and translator (b. 14 May 1848)

1903 - Birth of avant-garde poet Ilarie Voronca (Eduard Marcus). (d. April 5, 1946)

1904 - Birth of actor Mircea Constantinescu (d. March 6, 1972)

1914 - Birth of Nicolae Mladin, Metropolitan of Transylvania. (d. June 1, 1986)

1915 - Birth of Vintila Horia, poet, writer and essayist (d. April 4, 1992)

1918 - Decree-law regarding Union of Romania and Bucovina

1923 - The National Military Museum, created in April 1914 as a section of Romania's National Museum, was transformed into a self-ruled institution

1925 - Birth of composer Vasile Veselovski, author of hits Merit eu, De-ar sti marea, Strada Sperantei (d. January 4, 1998)

1929 - Birth of journalist Dionisie Sincan (d. 8 November 2000)

1933 - Birth of agronomic engineer Cristian Ioan. D. Hera, member and vicepresident of the Romanian Academy

1939 - Death of philologist, linguist and literary historian Nicolae Draganu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. February 18, 1884)

1944 - Units of the Romanian Fourth Army enter Czechoslovakia, participating in military operations until May 12, 1945

1963 - Death of doctor Ion Nicolau, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. February 7, 1885)

1971 - Birth of actor Gheorghe Ifrim

1980 - Birth of Olympic, world, European medalist artistic gymnast Marian Dragulescu

1989 - Romanian Revolution: Nicolae Ceausescu leaves for official visit to Iran, where he signed a series of bilateral documents. He returns to Romania on December 20

1991 - Signing, in Strasbourg, of act marking Romania's accession to the European Cultural Convention

1993 - Death of actor Gheorghe Cozorici (b. July 16, 1933)

1997 - Death of Ion Vlasiu, sculptor and writer (b. May 6, 1908)

2005 - Romanian women handball team becomes again world vice-champion, after loosing game with Russia, in Sankt Petersburg

2006 - President Traian Basescu presented, in front of the reunited Chambers of the Parliament, the report of the Presidential Commission for the analysis of the communist dictatorship in Romania, led and coordinated by the historian and political scientist Vladimir Tismaneanu

2010 - Death of actress Rodica Tapalaga (b. January 12, 1939)

2010 - Death of composer Dan Stefanica (b. January 8, 1944)

2013 - Death of TV producer Titus Munteanu (b. October 3, 1941).