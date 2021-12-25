December 25 in history

Christian Orthodox Feast: Christmas

1841 - Birth of metropolitan Vladimir (Vasile) Repta, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 24, 1926)

1843 - Birth of writer and folklore collector Stefan Cacoveanu (d. December 17, 1936)

1868 - Adoption of the law for rural police, which fixes its attributions and organization (December 25/January 6, 1869)

1908 - First issue of Neamul Romanesc Literar magazine is issued in Valeni de Munte, under the supervision of Nicolae Iorga

1919 - Birth of theatre critic and playwright Horia Deleanu (d. 1998)

1927 - Birth of actor Matei Alexandru (d. July 1, 2014)

1941 - Birth of poet Ioan Alexandru (d. September 16, 2000)

1956 - Birth of actress Rodica Negrea

1977 - Opening of National History and Archaeology of Constanta

1978 - Birth of pop singer Paula Seling

1981 - Death of mathematician Gheorghe Mihoc, member and president of the Romanian Academy (b. July 7, 1906)

1988 - Death of botanist Nicolae Salageanu, Romanian Academy member (b. December 12, 1907)

1989 - The Romanian Television broadcasts live the Christmas Mass at the Romanian Patriarchate for the first time

1989 - Former Romanian president Nicolae Ceausescu (1974-1989) and his wife Elena Ceausescu are tried for "genocide", "undermining state power" and "undermining national economy" in Targoviste by an Extraordinary Military Tribunal. After being sentenced, the two are executed by shooting the same day

1989 - The first issue of Adevarul newspaper, after the series edited by Al.V. Beldiman (weekly, in Iasi, between December 15 - April 5, 1872 and daily, in Bucharest, from August 15, 1888) - is published, replacing the Scanteia newspaper

1989 - Creation of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) (officially registered on January 28, 1990 at the Bucharest District 1 Tribunal). UDMR's first president was Domokos Geza (April 1990 - January 1993)

1991 - Death of mathematician Constantin Banica, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. August 24, 1942)

1997 - Death of composer Myriam Marbe. (b. April 9, 1931).