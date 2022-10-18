Deep-tech company Humans.ai brings artificial intelligence to Bucharest's Spotlight Festival

Deep-tech company Humans.ai launched its AI-based digital tourist guide of Bucharest at the Spotlight 2022 Festival in a large-scale installation that offered the public a special video mapping show on the city's Calea Victoriei thoroughfare, the company announced in a release, told Agerpres.

Visitors were invited to discover Bucharest and get an insight into the city's history and the significance of its downtown monuments through an interface that used the company's advanced technology. The digital tourist guide featured within the Humans.ai installation used artificial intelligence to speak live to visitors in 27 different languages about Bucharest and the history of each location included in the International Festival of Light in Bucharest.

The installation illustrated the symbiosis between humans and artificial intelligence, as a materialization of the core element of the first collection of NFTs launched by Humans.ai. After being showcased at the 2021 Untold festival in Cluj Napoca, at the Rockadelia 2022 concert and now in Bucharest's Revolution Square, the installation is a reminder to visitors that artificial intelligence is the most important technology invented in human history.

"On the occasion of the participation in the Spotlight Festival, Humans.ai inspired visitors from Romania and abroad to discover Bucharest in a different light, with the help of technology, to better understand the history of the city and the significance of the monuments in the center of Bucharest," said Humans.ai ecosystem manager Alex Iancu.

The Romanian startup also promoted Bucharest through a series of special presentation films created with the help of artificial intelligence, which were generated through the company's platform for large-scale video production automation, using AI and the company's AI-generated media.

Deep-tech company Humans.ai is the creator of the first ethical AI and blockchain model, and the developer of a platform dedicated to the creation and governance of artificial intelligence, with an emphasis on synthetic media. This library of AI tools is available in a creative studio suite where users and businesses can pick and select the AI models they need as they bring their ideas to life.

The Humans.ai team creates and manages digital genomes that incorporate elements such as human voice, image and gestures, to then develop synthetic, digital actors.

The company continues to invest in developing the innovations behind the Humans.ai ecosystem and enable innovators to publish and monetize their AI technologies for widespread adoption.