DefMin and Dutch Ambassador discuss importance of strategic dialogue between Romania and the Netherlands

The importance of the strategic dialogue between Romania and the Netherlands was highlighted on Monday within the discussions between National Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and Dutch Ambassador in Bucharest Roelof van Ees, reads a National Defence Ministry (MApN) release.

According to the quoted source, the meeting held at the MApN headquarters took place in the context of the periodic contacts with representatives of the Embassy of the Netherlands to Romania.

"The visit to the MApN headquarters of the Dutch diplomat was a good opportunity to discuss aspects of shared interest regarding the cooperation with the Netherlands from a bilateral perspective, in an allied context, as well as in the European Union, in the context of Brexit. Within the talks, also highlighted was the importance of the strategic dialogue between Romania and the Netherlands, as well as the prospects to intensify the cooperation in the defence area, as essential elements for the security and stability of our country and the region which Romania is part of, in the current security context," the MApN press release stated.