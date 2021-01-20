 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DefMin Ciuca: I got vaccinated because that is the only way can we end this pandemic

Nicolae Ciucă

After getting a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that vaccination is the only way to end the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES.

He added that the vaccine is safe.

"I got vaccinated because I am convinced that is the only way can we end this pandemic and that is why I am convinced that this vaccine is a safe one that can help me and through my gesture I am convinced that I can help everyone around. I am convinced that this way we can protect our family, friends and all those with whom we interact, and I believe that it is an ethical step to respect the effort made by all state institutions involved in the fight against the pandemic," Ciuca added.

Ciuca got vaccinated at the Dr. Carol Davila Central Military Emergency University Hospital in Bucharest.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.