DefMin Ciuca: I got vaccinated because that is the only way can we end this pandemic

After getting a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that vaccination is the only way to end the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES.

He added that the vaccine is safe.

"I got vaccinated because I am convinced that is the only way can we end this pandemic and that is why I am convinced that this vaccine is a safe one that can help me and through my gesture I am convinced that I can help everyone around. I am convinced that this way we can protect our family, friends and all those with whom we interact, and I believe that it is an ethical step to respect the effort made by all state institutions involved in the fight against the pandemic," Ciuca added.

Ciuca got vaccinated at the Dr. Carol Davila Central Military Emergency University Hospital in Bucharest.