DefMin Ciuca: Military Hospital in Craiova to be regional anti-COVID-19 vaccination centre

The Military Hospital in Craiova will become a regional anti-COVID-19 vaccination centre, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in a message posted on Facebook.

He added that he visited, on Thursday, a section of a health unit where there will be established a section for patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

"Although we are talking about a non-COVID hospital, I was pleasantly surprised to see how the personnel here decided to establish a section for the patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2. They established the protocol, the circuits, they started the necessary modernization works and the works meant for the adjustment of the procedures so not to disturb the current activity of the hospital, so that things are going the right direction now," Ciuca said.In this context, said the Minister, he also had a discussion about the vaccination campaign."Besides the Cantacuzino Institute, which is the main centre where the anti-Covid-19 vaccine is to be stored, the Military Hospital based in Craiova will be a regional vaccination centre, with multiple tasks in keeping, storing and even administering the vaccine," said Nicolae Ciuca.