DefMin Ciuca: State operators in national defence industry need to modernise their production capacities

Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed, at the Ministry of Defense headquarters on Wednesday with representatives of state operators from the national defence industry

"We discussed, today, at the Ministry of Defence headquarters, with the state operators from the national defence industry about the main problems they face. We also analysed with the managers from this economic sector the future projects of the Romanian Army that can be complementary to the national defence industry," Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

He added that the desire of the National Defence Ministry is to modernise the technique of the Romanian Army with the involvement of the national defence industry.

According to him, the specialists from the Ministry will consult with those from the relevant industry to find development solutions, but especially for the medium and long term identification of the equipment that can be manufactured in Romania.

"I will support the development of collaboration in research and technology transfer to the national industry, including through the involvement of the Military Equipment and Technologies Research Agency," added Nicolae Ciuca.