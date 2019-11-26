DefMin Ciuca, Turkish ambassador Aramaz discuss importance of security co-operation

Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca on Tuesday welcomed Turkey's ambassador in Bucharest Fusun Aramaz to highlight the importance of security co-operation between the two countries, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN).

At the meeting, which took place at the MApN headquarters, the two officials discussed developments in defence co-operation between Romania and Turkey, both in a regional context and within the North-Atlantic Alliance. The strength of the strategic partnership between the two countries was also emphasised and the importance of security co-operation amid a difficult regional context was underscored."The discussions included the recent developments in and prospects for bilateral defence co-operation. The minister of national defence thanked Turkey for its participation in the multinational naval exercises in the Black Sea and for the readiness to continue the development of co-operation programmes in areas of common interest," the MApN release reads.