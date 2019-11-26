 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DefMin Ciuca, Turkish ambassador Aramaz discuss importance of security co-operation

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Nicolae Ciucă

Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca on Tuesday welcomed Turkey's ambassador in Bucharest Fusun Aramaz to highlight the importance of security co-operation between the two countries, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN). 

At the meeting, which took place at the MApN headquarters, the two officials discussed developments in defence co-operation between Romania and Turkey, both in a regional context and within the North-Atlantic Alliance. The strength of the strategic partnership between the two countries was also emphasised and the importance of security co-operation amid a difficult regional context was underscored. 

"The discussions included the recent developments in and prospects for bilateral defence co-operation. The minister of national defence thanked Turkey for its participation in the multinational naval exercises in the Black Sea and for the readiness to continue the development of co-operation programmes in areas of common interest," the MApN release reads.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.