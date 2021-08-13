DefMin Ciuca, US Congress delegation discuss defence part of strategic partnership

Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Friday welcomed a delegation of the US House of Representatives led by Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Forces Committee, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN).

In his conversation, Ciuca reiterated the importance of the defence part in the strategic partnership between Romania and the US, both in terms of strategic dialogue and in terms of practical co-operation between the Romanian and American armed forces. The perspective of its development and deepening was mentioned, based on the Roadmap for Defence Co-operation (2020-2030) signed on Ciuca's visit to Washington in 2020, agerpres.ro informs.

Ciuca voiced "appreciation for the constant and consistent support of the US officials, including the legislative forums in Washington, related to security risks and challenges in the Black Sea region, calling for continued joint efforts to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence posture in the area."

The US officials reaffirmed US support for further strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership, as well as the existing openness to that at the level of the US Congress, according to MApN.