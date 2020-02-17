DefMin designate Ciuca: Since Alexandru Ioan Cuza, servicemen received service pensions

The proposed Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, stated on Monday that military pensions are not special pensions, but service pensions, adding that he wishes very much that the Romanian soldier stops being on the last line of the salary grid.

"Military pensions - at the moment there are coordination activities ongoing with the military associative environment in what regards the part of eliminating inequities, we are coordinating with the other institutions in the national defence, public order and national security system. The only thing I want to mention is the one regarding the fact that military pensions, as we understand this aspect, are not special pensions, but military state pensions. Since 1860, in the time of Alexandru Ioan Cuza, servicemen, and not only soldiers, but all those who had activity in defence and national security institutions of the state, have had service pensions," said Ciuca, at the hearings in the Defence Commission of the Parliament.

Asked if he agrees with diminishing the wages of servicemen, as it is provided for in the National Liberal Party (PNL) governing program, Ciuca stated that he wishes the Romanian soldier stops being on the last line of the salary grid.