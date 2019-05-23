Minister of Defence Gabriel Les: 'European Spartan 2019' drill brings plus value to inter-operability for European C-27J operators

Minister of Defence Gabriel Les on Thursday stated, in a message sent on the Distinguished Visitors Day within the "European Spartan 2019", that the exercise proved plus value in the development of a higher level of inter-operability between the European operators of the C-27J aircraft.

He voiced his appreciation for all those who contributed to the organisation of this exercise under the Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU, in cooperation with the European Defence Agency.

"The steps made at EU level in the past couple of years show that there is a huge potential in building a more efficient Union, more capable and unitary, doing more for its own security and defence. The EU's global strategy requires the improvement of the Europeans' capacity to deter, respond and protect themselves against external threats. (...) This drill, now in its 4th edition, offered collective training and standardization opportunities for the air crews from Bulgaria, Italy, Lithuania, Slovakia and Romania, training that will increase collaboration and inter-operability between the participating nations. We believe that the European partnership for the European Air Transport Fleet (EATF), launched in 2011, which brings 20 member states together, has the potential to increase the air transportation offer of the EU, by developing concrete solutions," specified the Minister of Defence, in his message presented by the secretary of state with the National Defence Ministry (MApN) Andrei Ignat.

Gabriel Les underscored that the "European Spartan 2019" drill brought plus value in the development of as higher level of inter-operability between the European operators of the C-27J Spartan aircraft as possible.

"The C-27J Spartan will do tactical missions in peace-maintaining and humanitary operations, while ensuring transportation directly to the theatre of operations, day and night. This drill proved the plus value in the development of a high inter-operability level between the European operators of the C-27J. (...) The final objective is to work in full transparency and cooperate with other member states to make an exchange of good practices, and also with the industry and/or such services providers that are more cost-effective in exploiting and maintaining the aircraft," reads the message of the Minister.

He underscored Romania's commitment in strengthening EU defence and our country's decision to further use the instruments provided by the European Defence Agency in supporting the member states.

Les reiterated, on this occasion, the need for a solid and functional Trans-Atlantic connection.

Participating in the Distinguished Visitors Day were MApN officials, the Ambassadors of Italy and Slovakia and representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps in Bucharest.

The "European Spartan 2019" drill is carried out over May 13-24, at the Otopeni Air Force 90th Airlift Base, in the context in which Romania is currently exercising the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

AGERPRES