DefMin Fifor: Romania could become regional hub for defense industry

Minister of National Defense Mihai Fifor told on Thursday a press conference in Cluj-Napoca that Romania could become a regional hub for the defense industry and provide military capabilities for the countries in the area.

"There is a parliamentary initiative for the Ministry of Defense to take over the defense industry subordinated to the Ministry of Economy. It is a legislative initiative submitted to the Senate (...) As a former minister of economy, I can tell you that there is a great interest for 2% allocated for defense to return to the national defense industry. Romania did not go shopping with budget money, Romania wants to invest in the defense industry so we can restart many of the capabilities of the defense industry, because the intention is for Romania to become a regional hub for the defense industry," said Mihai Fifor.In the context, he added that he had discussions with Croatian defense and economy ministers for Romania to provide the defense capabilities that the Croats buy.Minister of National Defense Mihai Fifor had a meeting with the command of the "Gemina" 4th Infantry Division on Thursday, and then he visited the Military Hospital in Cluj-Napoca.

AGERPRES .