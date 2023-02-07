DefMin: PATRIOT systems endowment adds robust air defense capability to Romanian Army

Endowing the Air Force with PATRIOT systems adds "a robust, credible, interoperable and flexible air defense capability, intended to fulfill the missions of the Romanian Army", the Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar stated on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

He visited, together with the Chief of the Defense Staff, Daniel Petrescu, the 74th Regiment PATRIOT Mihai Bravu, informs the Defense Ministry (MApN).

"The four systems constitute the first stage of achieving a state-of-the-art ground-based air defense capability, with capabilities tested in the fight against tactical ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, fully integrated into the NATO system," the minister added.

The command of the 74th Regiment presented the level of training of the operation and maintenance personnel of the unit, which will continue, this year, the training through courses organized at the Air Defense Artillery School in the United States of America, as well as the training in the country of personnel, on the specific configuration of the equipment delivered to Romania, simultaneously with the testing, acceptance and reception stages of the systems.

The MApN leadership was presented with the status of the essential endowment program "High Range Surface-to-Air Missile System (HSAM) PATRIOT".

The two officials met with the troops who operate the two systems entered so far in the regiment's endowment.

The second PATRIOT system, out of the total of four that were contracted for the first stage of the endowment program, was delivered, according to the agreed schedule, during the year 2022 and the acceptance testing and reception were completed in December.

The delivery of the third and fourth PATRIOT systems began last year, with their testing and acceptance expected to be completed by the end of April.