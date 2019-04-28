DefMin sends message on War Veterans Day: You always have our attention

Minister of National Defence, Gabriel Les, on Monday sent a message to the war veterans that they always have the attention of the authorities, which are seeking for solutions to help them.

"For your courage and spirit of sacrifice proven during the war, for the fact that you overcame the many obstacles in life with your head up, we assure you, brave war veterans, of our entire gratitude and appreciation. You always have our attention and specialists in the field are always seeking for solutions to help you," reads the message sent by the Minister of Defence on the War Veterans Day.Gabriel Les underscored that veterans are a model for the young and for the troops in the operation theatres abroad."Our troops operate with determination and courage in the operation theatres to meet our international commitments and the war veterans are their models. Being old now, but young in spirit, despite the many obstacles that marked their life, the war veterans represent the authentic patriotism of our nation. The young generation had and still has much to learn from these heroes, who are modest and wise people, with high ideals in life and love for their country," says the same message.According to the same source, in Romania there are approximately 7,000 war veterans and 200 war widows right now, as well as around 57,000 widows of war veterans.The Minister reminded that on Monday Romania celebrates 117 years since Carol I established the title of war veteran, after 25 years since the beginning of the mobilization for the war of independence on April 29 1877.